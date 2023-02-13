Rock Creek Group LP Sells 726 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Rock Creek Group LP lowered its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,004 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 352.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Business Machines news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Edward Jones cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines stock opened at $136.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.71. The company has a market cap of $123.36 billion, a PE ratio of 77.05, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 375.00%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

See Also

