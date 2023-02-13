Rock Creek Group LP Trims Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Rock Creek Group LP cut its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 43.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,113,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,244,069,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363,962 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 13.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,685,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,273 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 18.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,183,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,025,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,373 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,362,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,131,247,000 after acquiring an additional 80,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 19.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,053,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $930,048,000 after acquiring an additional 976,188 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on TXN shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Texas Instruments to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.70.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $176.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $191.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sale of analog and embedded semiconductors, which includes industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

