Roth Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Radian Group (NYSE:RDN)

Roth Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Compass Point lowered shares of Radian Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Radian Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 16th. BTIG Research cut Radian Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Radian Group to $23.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Radian Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Radian Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.71.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Radian Group Stock Performance

Shares of RDN opened at $21.97 on Thursday. Radian Group has a one year low of $17.83 and a one year high of $24.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Insider Activity at Radian Group

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $314.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.63 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 62.39% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Radian Group will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brien Mcmahon sold 32,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $640,204.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,506. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Radian Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 769,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,675,000 after buying an additional 206,231 shares during the last quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Radian Group by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 432,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 84,400 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Radian Group by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 500,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,553,000 after purchasing an additional 78,593 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Radian Group by 235.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 73,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 51,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Radian Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,236,000. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

About Radian Group

(Get Rating)

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.