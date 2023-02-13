Royal Bank of Canada Increases United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Price Target to GBX 1,100

United Utilities Group (LON:UU – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,025 ($12.32) to GBX 1,100 ($13.22) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.97% from the stock’s current price.

UU has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.02) price objective on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($15.03) price target on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Thursday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Utilities Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,112 ($13.37).

Get United Utilities Group alerts:

United Utilities Group Stock Performance

Shares of UU stock traded down GBX 7.50 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,058 ($12.72). The stock had a trading volume of 878,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,047. United Utilities Group has a 1-year low of GBX 813.20 ($9.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,186.88 ($14.27). The firm has a market cap of £7.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,410.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,036.55 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,018.87.

About United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 78,000 km of wastewater pipes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.