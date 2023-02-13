RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 7,009 Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,000. Ulta Beauty makes up 1.5% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ULTA. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7,441.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 701,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $270,376,000 after purchasing an additional 692,100 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 111.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $362,536,000 after acquiring an additional 495,734 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 94.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 752,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $289,899,000 after acquiring an additional 366,138 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth about $99,713,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 891.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 176,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,054,000 after acquiring an additional 158,731 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $518.05.

Shares of ULTA stock traded up $4.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $520.56. 102,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,677. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $330.80 and a fifty-two week high of $531.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $485.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $438.42.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 68.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

