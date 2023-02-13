RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Has $2.08 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESML. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Wells Financial Advisors INC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 801.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period.

BATS:ESML traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.13. 74,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.96.

