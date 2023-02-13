RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Has $2.24 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,523 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 608 shares during the quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 30.0% in the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 27,428 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 42,874 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 8,089 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 18,407 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 42,668 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.09. 3,124,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,547,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.03.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.63.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

