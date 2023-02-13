RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 75.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems stock traded up $3.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $495.29. The company had a trading volume of 193,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,831. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $301.69 and a fifty-two week high of $541.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $395.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $404.05. The company has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 33.19%.

MPWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $533.00 to $608.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $542.09.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total value of $649,904.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,017,162.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 2,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 261,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,768,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total transaction of $649,904.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,017,162.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,242 shares of company stock valued at $50,360,449 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

