Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target Increased to C$37.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 3.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Russel Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$38.00 to C$37.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$38.43.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

Russel Metals Price Performance

RUS traded up C$1.87 during trading on Monday, reaching C$35.72. 396,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,726. Russel Metals has a 12-month low of C$23.80 and a 12-month high of C$36.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$30.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.05. The company has a market cap of C$2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.