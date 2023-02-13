Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) Shares Purchased by Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc.

Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Ryerson accounts for approximately 0.5% of Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Ryerson worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,601,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,223,000 after purchasing an additional 195,220 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ryerson by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,215,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,874,000 after purchasing an additional 289,773 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ryerson by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 855,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,954,000 after purchasing an additional 20,976 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Ryerson by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 588,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,521,000 after purchasing an additional 330,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Ryerson by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 363,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,354,000 after purchasing an additional 127,440 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE RYI traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,182. Ryerson Holding Co. has a one year low of $18.68 and a one year high of $44.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.34.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Ryerson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.
Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment, and electrical machinery.
