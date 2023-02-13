Sabre Gold Mines (TSE:SGLD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.24

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (TSE:SGLD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 14926 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Sabre Gold Mines Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$15.18 million and a P/E ratio of -14.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.40, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.11.

Sabre Gold Mines Company Profile

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its 100% owned flagship property is the Copperstone gold project, which covers approximately 12,258 acres of surface area and mineral rights located in La Paz County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Arizona Gold Corp.

