Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 121,100 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the January 15th total of 93,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 510,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Safran from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cheuvreux lowered Safran from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €117.00 ($125.81) price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Redburn Partners began coverage on Safran in a report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Safran from €140.00 ($150.54) to €160.00 ($172.04) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Safran from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.25.

Safran Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Safran stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.74. The stock had a trading volume of 71,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,167. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.90. Safran has a fifty-two week low of $21.63 and a fifty-two week high of $36.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Safran Company Profile

Safran SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft, defense, and communication equipment and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, Defense, and Aerosystems, Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

