Saitama (SAITAMA) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $117.76 Million

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. One Saitama token can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Saitama has a total market cap of $117.76 million and $1.44 million worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Saitama has traded up 1.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Saitama alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00010536 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031823 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00043888 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019796 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004583 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000170 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.75 or 0.00215862 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Saitama Token Profile

Saitama is a token. Its launch date was May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 44,812,964,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,741,892,503 tokens. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @wearesaitama and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/wearesaitama. Saitama’s official website is linktr.ee/wearesaitama.

Buying and Selling Saitama

According to CryptoCompare, “Saitama (SAITAMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saitama has a current supply of 44,812,964,363 with 38,605,752,722 in circulation. The last known price of Saitama is 0.00266681 USD and is down -2.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $1,427,693.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://linktr.ee/WeAreSaitama.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saitama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Saitama should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Saitama using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Saitama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Saitama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.