Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,538 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises 0.9% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 44.2% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 460 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 2.2% in the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 10,196 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 35,376 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,088,000 after acquiring an additional 12,884 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,092,003 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $300,970,000 after purchasing an additional 212,464 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM opened at $167.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $167.42 billion, a PE ratio of 596.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $222.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen cut Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.03.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $118,780.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,217,339.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $132,920.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 901,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,848,617.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $118,780.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,339.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,580 shares of company stock valued at $23,759,535 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Further Reading

