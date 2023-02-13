Salient Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 6,024 Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Salient Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Sunoco by 60.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sunoco during the second quarter worth about $102,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Sunoco by 600.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Sunoco during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Sunoco by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 16.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SUN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sunoco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Sunoco Trading Up 0.8 %

Sunoco Announces Dividend

Shares of Sunoco stock opened at $47.19 on Monday. Sunoco LP has a 1 year low of $34.26 and a 1 year high of $48.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.8255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is presently 63.22%.

Sunoco Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the following business segments: Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other. The Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products which supplies to third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.