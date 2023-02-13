Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Stake in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CXW. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in CoreCivic by 26.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in CoreCivic by 2,130.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 120,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 114,777 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in CoreCivic by 88.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 510,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 239,397 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CoreCivic by 14.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in CoreCivic during the third quarter worth about $97,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoreCivic Price Performance

Shares of CXW opened at $11.54 on Monday. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.39 and a 1-year high of $14.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CoreCivic ( NYSE:CXW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). CoreCivic had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. CoreCivic’s revenue was up 898.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

CXW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of CoreCivic in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CoreCivic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Insider Activity at CoreCivic

In related news, CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 57,952 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $661,811.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 652,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,449,654.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 57,952 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $661,811.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 652,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,449,654.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Garfinkle sold 7,500 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $84,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 339,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,829,421.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 97,452 shares of company stock worth $1,115,497. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: Safety, Community, and Properties. The Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

Featured Articles

