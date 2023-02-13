Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,458 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Applied Materials by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,092,736 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,362,000 after buying an additional 124,786 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Applied Materials by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 35,205 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after buying an additional 5,784 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 256,545 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,019,000 after buying an additional 107,344 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Applied Materials by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,024,190 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,912,000 after buying an additional 133,952 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Applied Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Applied Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.24.

Applied Materials Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $114.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $96.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $143.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.57.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Featured Stories

