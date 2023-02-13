Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the January 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMSEY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.98. The company had a trading volume of 16,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,455. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.73 and its 200-day moving average is $12.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.42. Samsonite International has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $15.14.

Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $790.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.00 million. Samsonite International had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 33.72%. Equities analysts expect that Samsonite International will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HSBC upped their price target on shares of Samsonite International from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of lifestyle bags. Its products include luggage, business and computer bags, outdoor and casual bags, travel accessories, and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Asia, Europe, Latin America, and Corporate.

