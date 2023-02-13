Saputo (TSE:SAP) PT Raised to C$39.00 at Scotiabank

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.92% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Saputo from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Saputo from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Saputo from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saputo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.17.
Saputo Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of SAP traded down C$0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$36.82. The company had a trading volume of 215,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,853. Saputo has a 1-year low of C$24.61 and a 1-year high of C$37.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$34.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$33.75. The stock has a market cap of C$15.43 billion and a PE ratio of 37.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.77.
Insider Activity at Saputo
In other news, Senior Officer Martin Gagnon acquired 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$34.03 per share, with a total value of C$74,855.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$579,044.26. In other Saputo news, Director Terry Brockman sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.42, for a total value of C$2,125,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,690,551.48. Also, Senior Officer Martin Gagnon bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$34.03 per share, with a total value of C$74,855.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$579,044.26.
Saputo Company Profile
Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
Further Reading
- Should Medtronic’s Recent Colibri Patent Controversy Concern You?
- Checkpoint Software Helps Cyber Security Stocks Bottom
- Under Armour Stock, Gap and Crap, Here’s Why
- Is Chevron Positioned To Take Energy Sector Leadership?
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.