Saputo (TSE:SAP) PT Raised to C$39.00 at Scotiabank

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Saputo from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Saputo from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Saputo from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saputo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.17.

Get Saputo alerts:

Saputo Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of SAP traded down C$0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$36.82. The company had a trading volume of 215,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,853. Saputo has a 1-year low of C$24.61 and a 1-year high of C$37.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$34.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$33.75. The stock has a market cap of C$15.43 billion and a PE ratio of 37.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.77.

Insider Activity at Saputo

Saputo ( TSE:SAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.38 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Saputo will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Martin Gagnon acquired 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$34.03 per share, with a total value of C$74,855.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$579,044.26. In other Saputo news, Director Terry Brockman sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.42, for a total value of C$2,125,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,690,551.48. Also, Senior Officer Martin Gagnon bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$34.03 per share, with a total value of C$74,855.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$579,044.26.

Saputo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.