Saturna Capital CORP Acquires 34,910 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Saturna Capital CORP boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 34,910 shares during the quarter. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $15,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 334.1% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 18.2% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 409 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE:UPS traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $184.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,697,226. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $223.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $179.98 and its 200-day moving average is $181.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $159.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.06%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on UPS. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.48.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.