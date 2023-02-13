Saturna Capital CORP Boosts Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Saturna Capital CORP increased its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,569,328 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Trimble accounts for about 2.1% of Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Saturna Capital CORP owned 0.64% of Trimble worth $85,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,494,627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $243,923,000 after purchasing an additional 118,318 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 162,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Trimble by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 67,523 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Trimble by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Trimble by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 41,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Trimble from $86.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Trimble from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Trimble from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.60.

Shares of Trimble stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.98. 69,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,146,827. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $74.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.38 and a 200-day moving average of $58.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

