Saturna Capital CORP Has $104.93 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Saturna Capital CORP raised its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 465,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,112 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up approximately 2.6% of Saturna Capital CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Saturna Capital CORP owned 0.09% of Amgen worth $104,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 1.5% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 1.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 3,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 0.6% in the third quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday. SVB Securities decreased their price objective on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus decreased their price objective on Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Amgen from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.06.

Amgen Price Performance

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $242.59. 301,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,439,653. The company has a market capitalization of $129.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.39 and a 12-month high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.36 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.87 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.08%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

