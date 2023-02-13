Saturna Capital CORP Has $25.99 Million Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Saturna Capital CORP trimmed its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $25,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 232.6% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 21.9% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:APD traded up $0.67 on Monday, hitting $288.49. 84,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,312. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.83. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $328.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $308.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.59.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.59%.

Insider Transactions at Air Products and Chemicals

In other news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $151,805.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APD has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.16.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

