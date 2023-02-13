Saturna Capital CORP Reduces Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Saturna Capital CORP trimmed its stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,275 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in NICE were worth $3,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NICE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in NICE by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in NICE by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in NICE by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in NICE by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 55.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NICE alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NICE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NICE from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NICE from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.25.

NICE Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ NICE traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $220.89. 15,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,580. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $202.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.64. NICE Ltd. has a twelve month low of $164.65 and a twelve month high of $265.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. The business had revenue of $554.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.49 million. NICE had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 11.89%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NICE

(Get Rating)

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.