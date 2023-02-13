Saturna Capital CORP Reduces Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Saturna Capital CORP trimmed its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 573,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Saturna Capital CORP owned 0.21% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $40,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,787,000 after buying an additional 462,997 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,377,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,730,000 after buying an additional 737,040 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,440,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,211,000 after buying an additional 67,471 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,297,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,775,000 after buying an additional 248,526 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,070,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,344,000 after buying an additional 58,516 shares during the period. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of MKC stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.28. The stock had a trading volume of 103,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,207. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.98 and its 200-day moving average is $81.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.56. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $71.19 and a 1-year high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MKC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Featured Stories

