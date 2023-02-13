Saturna Capital CORP Sells 1,175 Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Saturna Capital CORP lowered its position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,125 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STM. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 2,911.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 134,004 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 129,554 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,155 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $152,573,000 after acquiring an additional 318,347 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at $579,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 349,772 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $15,117,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,672 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 103,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STM. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Societe Generale set a €71.00 ($76.34) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “positive” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.44.

STMicroelectronics Stock Up 0.8 %

STM traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.46. The company had a trading volume of 402,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,822,014. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $50.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.26.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About STMicroelectronics

(Get Rating)

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.