Saturna Capital CORP Sells 2,880 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Saturna Capital CORP cut its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,880 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1,406.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ECL shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $146.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.13.

Shares of ECL traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $147.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,333. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.57 and its 200-day moving average is $153.50. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.04 and a 52-week high of $186.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.94%.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

