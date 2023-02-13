Saturna Capital CORP Trims Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Saturna Capital CORP trimmed its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 308,002 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises about 1.5% of Saturna Capital CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $60,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.92.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of UNP stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $206.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,644,966. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.38. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.70 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.35%.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

