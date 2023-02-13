SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of SBFG opened at $16.90 on Thursday. SB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $16.28 and a 12-month high of $20.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.94.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.
SB Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management solutions. The company offers checking, savings, e-services, mortgage loans, mortgage applications, mortgage tool, credit cards, and loans and lines services. It also provides investment and asset management, retirement services, insurance, business succession planning, and brokerage services.
