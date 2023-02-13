SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SB Financial Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SBFG opened at $16.90 on Thursday. SB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $16.28 and a 12-month high of $20.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.94.

SB Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC grew its position in SB Financial Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 328,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,570,000 after acquiring an additional 17,570 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in SB Financial Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 511,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,610,000 after buying an additional 15,292 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SB Financial Group by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 12,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 150,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. 49.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SB Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management solutions. The company offers checking, savings, e-services, mortgage loans, mortgage applications, mortgage tool, credit cards, and loans and lines services. It also provides investment and asset management, retirement services, insurance, business succession planning, and brokerage services.

