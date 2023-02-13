Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Purchased by Pegasus Partners Ltd.

Pegasus Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 97,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,069 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 0.8% of Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.17. The company had a trading volume of 97,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,574. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $54.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.15.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

