Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Position Increased by Seaview Investment Managers LLC

Seaview Investment Managers LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,759 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.5% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% in the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.31. The company had a trading volume of 715,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,337,300. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.37. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $65.96 and a one year high of $81.01.

