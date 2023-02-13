Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Stock Position Increased by Firestone Capital Management

Firestone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 42.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 63.1% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.37 on Monday, reaching $44.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,135. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.25 and a twelve month high of $48.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.96.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

