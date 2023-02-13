Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the January 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Scor Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SCRYY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.43. The stock had a trading volume of 5,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,643. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.15. Scor has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $3.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.90.
Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Scor had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Scor will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Scor Company Profile
SCOR SE provides life and non-life insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: SCOR Global P&C, SCOR Global Life, and Corporate Functions. The SCOR Global P&C segment operates property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, as well as agriculture risks and alternative solutions; business solutions; and business ventures and partnerships.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Scor (SCRYY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Scor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.