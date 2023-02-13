Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the January 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SCRYY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.43. The stock had a trading volume of 5,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,643. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.15. Scor has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $3.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.90.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Scor had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Scor will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Scor from €16.00 ($17.20) to €16.50 ($17.74) in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on Scor from €21.50 ($23.12) to €20.00 ($21.51) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Scor from €33.00 ($35.48) to €25.00 ($26.88) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Scor from €24.00 ($25.81) to €26.00 ($27.96) in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.80.

SCOR SE provides life and non-life insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: SCOR Global P&C, SCOR Global Life, and Corporate Functions. The SCOR Global P&C segment operates property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, as well as agriculture risks and alternative solutions; business solutions; and business ventures and partnerships.

