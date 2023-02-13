Scotiabank Begins Coverage on Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF)

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CDUAF. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Canadian Utilities from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Get Canadian Utilities alerts:

Canadian Utilities Trading Up 0.8 %

OTCMKTS CDUAF opened at $26.95 on Thursday. Canadian Utilities has a twelve month low of $23.89 and a twelve month high of $32.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.14.

About Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities Ltd. engages in the provision of business solutions to companies in the utilities, energy, structures and logistics, and technologies sector. It operates through the following business units: Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other. The Electricity segment delivers electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and related infrastructure solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.