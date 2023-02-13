Scotiabank Boosts Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Price Target to C$39.00

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SAPIF. TD Securities increased their price target on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Saputo Stock Performance

Shares of SAPIF stock traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.99. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,700. Saputo has a fifty-two week low of $19.29 and a fifty-two week high of $28.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.18.

About Saputo

Saputo, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of a wide array of dairy products. Its products include cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk, and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. It operates through geographical segments: Canada, USA, International, and Europe.

