Seaview Investment Managers LLC Grows Stock Position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

Seaview Investment Managers LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM – Get Rating) by 377.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,648 shares during the quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC owned about 0.27% of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 55.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 4,112 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period.

VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HYEM traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $18.52. The company had a trading volume of 96,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,459. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $16.17 and a 12-month high of $21.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.76.

