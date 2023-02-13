Seaview Investment Managers LLC Has $2.69 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Seaview Investment Managers LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares during the quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 183.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 3,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IYW traded up $1.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,929. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $69.49 and a 12 month high of $106.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.26.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

