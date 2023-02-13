Seaview Investment Managers LLC Has $202,000 Position in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Seaview Investment Managers LLC grew its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,759 shares during the period. Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 6,369.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 9,873 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck BDC Income ETF alerts:

VanEck BDC Income ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIZD traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.40. 34,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,348. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a one year low of $12.93 and a one year high of $18.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.07.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck BDC Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck BDC Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.