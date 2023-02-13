Seaview Investment Managers LLC Has $262,000 Holdings in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

Seaview Investment Managers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Rating) by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,251 shares during the quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 243.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 457.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 144.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of REZ stock traded up $0.74 on Monday, reaching $76.52. 6,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,048. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.68. iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $66.03 and a twelve month high of $100.05.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.