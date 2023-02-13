Seaview Investment Managers LLC Has $5.86 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Seaview Investment Managers LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,091 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 2.4% of Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $0.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $107.27. 3,973,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,125,795. The company has a market capitalization of $195.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $156.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,782 shares of company stock valued at $6,091,313 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.92.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Articles

