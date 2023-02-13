Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$9.94.

Several analysts have commented on SES shares. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. TD Securities lowered Secure Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$8.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$8.75 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Secure Energy Services

In other news, Senior Officer James Darryl Anderson sold 3,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.65, for a total value of C$26,273.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 367,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,446,441.47. In other news, Director Rene Amirault sold 17,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.65, for a total value of C$118,107.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 464,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,087,202.90. Also, Senior Officer James Darryl Anderson sold 3,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.65, for a total value of C$26,273.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 367,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,446,441.47.

Secure Energy Services Trading Up 1.4 %

Secure Energy Services Increases Dividend

TSE:SES opened at C$8.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.49 billion and a PE ratio of -13.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.35. Secure Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$5.02 and a 52-week high of C$8.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, January 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. This is a positive change from Secure Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.93%.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

