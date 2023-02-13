Seele-N (SEELE) Trading 8.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Seele-N (SEELE) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 12th. In the last week, Seele-N has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Seele-N token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Seele-N has a total market capitalization of $86.54 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Seele-N Profile

SEELE is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00379832 USD and is down -3.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $1,822,693.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

