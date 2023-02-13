Seiren Games Network Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $291.90 Million (SERG)

Seiren Games Network (SERG) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 13th. One Seiren Games Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0564 or 0.00000260 BTC on exchanges. Seiren Games Network has a total market cap of $291.90 million and approximately $20,136.48 worth of Seiren Games Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Seiren Games Network has traded 3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.98 or 0.00426064 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,092.28 or 0.28219103 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Seiren Games Network Profile

Seiren Games Network launched on March 23rd, 2022. Seiren Games Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for Seiren Games Network is serg.network. Seiren Games Network’s official Twitter account is @official_aok21 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Seiren Games Network

According to CryptoCompare, “SERG public chain is a decentralized blockchain network implemented based on AOK Network, performs as the core of the AOK Ecosystem, launched in 2018. Many things can be done through the AOK Network chain, including token assets issuing, DAPP deployment and running, stake and vote for gains, assets transferring, Etc.Seiren Games users are owners of all the gaming assets they have. All in-game characters and equipment will be in the form of NFTs, which are verifiable assets on the blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seiren Games Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seiren Games Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seiren Games Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

