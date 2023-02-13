Senator Investment Group LP Buys New Shares in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,500,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,300,000. Southwestern Energy makes up 1.4% of Senator Investment Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 201.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 61.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 91.5% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 109.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SWN shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Citigroup downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.80.

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.30. 7,102,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,870,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $9.87. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.56.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

