Senator Investment Group LP Makes New $23.80 Million Investment in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 90,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,800,000. Albemarle makes up approximately 2.2% of Senator Investment Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Senator Investment Group LP owned about 0.08% of Albemarle as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALB. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter worth $39,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 49.0% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 122.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

ALB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Albemarle in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $461.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Albemarle from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.37.

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $378,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at $13,944,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $378,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,944,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total value of $630,562.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,524.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $269.02. The stock had a trading volume of 304,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,286. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.58. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $169.93 and a 1 year high of $334.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $248.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.37.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

