Senator Investment Group LP Purchases Shares of 570,000 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 570,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,060,000. PayPal comprises approximately 4.5% of Senator Investment Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,215,000 after purchasing an additional 138,875 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in PayPal by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in PayPal by 136.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.57. The company had a trading volume of 6,250,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,165,208. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.39 and a 52 week high of $122.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.04 and a 200-day moving average of $84.34. The firm has a market cap of $89.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PYPL. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.42.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

