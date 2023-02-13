Senator Investment Group LP Sells 200,000 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Senator Investment Group LP cut its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,300,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the quarter. CSX comprises 3.1% of Senator Investment Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Senator Investment Group LP owned approximately 0.06% of CSX worth $34,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in CSX by 14.0% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in CSX by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 155,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after buying an additional 71,019 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 593,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,602,000 after buying an additional 7,149 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in CSX by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,642,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $390,160,000 after buying an additional 79,243 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSX traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.77. 7,602,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,793,700. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $66.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.96.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 28.05%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CSX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.58.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

