ShawSpring Partners LLC Has $46.70 Million Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

ShawSpring Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,759 shares during the period. Snowflake makes up approximately 6.5% of ShawSpring Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. ShawSpring Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Snowflake worth $46,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 79.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $30,352,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,342,480.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $103,235.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at $2,053,866.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $30,352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,342,480.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,035 shares of company stock worth $30,642,171. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of SNOW opened at $157.33 on Monday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.26 and a 12 month high of $321.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.23 and its 200-day moving average is $157.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.60 billion, a PE ratio of -68.70 and a beta of 0.76.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $557.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.81 million. Equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.28.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

