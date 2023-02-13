Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Downgraded to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($34.86) to GBX 2,950 ($35.46) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Shell from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Shell from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.19) to GBX 2,987 ($35.91) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Shell from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2,461.00.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE:SHEL opened at $61.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.00. Shell has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $61.85.

Shell Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.14%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Shell in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 7.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shell

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.