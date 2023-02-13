Sherritt International (TSE:S) Given New C$0.75 Price Target at National Bankshares

Sherritt International (TSE:S – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$0.80 to C$0.75 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 36.36% from the company’s previous close.

S has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on Sherritt International from C$1.10 to C$0.90 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.70 to C$0.55 in a research note on Monday.

Get Sherritt International alerts:

Sherritt International Price Performance

Shares of TSE S traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$0.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,103. The company has a market cap of C$218.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62. Sherritt International has a one year low of C$0.31 and a one year high of C$0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.48.

Sherritt International Company Profile

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic sources primarily in Canada and Cuba. It operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies segments. The company produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sherritt International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherritt International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.